Одна из наиболее известных картин Пикассо продана за $45 млн

'It's a painting of #joy and #celebration,' says Giovanna Bertazzoni, Specialist in Impressionist and Modern Art in New York. Pablo Picasso (1881-1973), Femme assise, robe bleue, 1939. 28¾ x 23⅝ in (73 x 60 cm). Estimate: $35,000,000-$50,000,000. Impressionist & Modern Art Evening Sale – 15 May at Christie’s New York. #art #artist #artoftheday #picasso #pablopicasso #painting #modernart #doramaar #love #masterpiece

A post shared by CHRISTIE'S (@christiesinc) on May 10, 2017 at 1:05pm PDT