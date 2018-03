Церемония вручения "Оскара". Онлайн

We don"t like it when people are hungry – so we provided lunchboxes with snacks for everyone at the #Oscars and included a donation to the @LAFoodBank for each one. https://t.co/Epp3SmGQAi #WeFeedLA @ThisBar #ThisBarSavesLives @WolfgangPuck @TheAcademy pic.twitter.com/x5LG0KbTk4