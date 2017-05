Север Китая накрыла пыльная буря

I think it might be time to get out of Beijing. Woke up to an all-time high AQI (for me) of 900! Worst I've experienced before today was in the 700s. Same view from my apartment, two different days. Swipe for the full pictures. #Beijing2017 #DustStorm #MyLungs #Run #Airpocalypse #PollutionSucks

A post shared by Michael Wurth (@mjwurthmjwurth) on May 3, 2017 at 8:40pm PDT