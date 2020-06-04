В Германии выдан ордер на арест подозреваемого в нарушении оружейного эмбарго для России

Москва. 4 июня. INTERFAX.RU - Генпрокуратура Германии выдала ордер на арест гражданина ФРГ Александра О., которого обвиняют в отмывании денег. Его считают сообщником Александра С., арестованного в феврале 2020 года по обвинению в нарушении эмбарго на поставки военного оборудования и оборудования двойного назначения в Россию.

"Александра О. обвиняют в профессиональном отмывании денег. Финансовые средства, которые он предоставлял, были использованы другим обвиняемым Александром С. в семи случаях нарушения закона, регулирующего внешнеэкономические отношения", - сообщила пресс-служба прокуратуры.

По версии следствия, Александр С. во всех этих случаях действовал в интересах иностранного государства, нарушая "эмбарго на поставки в Россию".

Подозреваемые - давние и близкие друзья и деловые партнеры. Александр О. сейчас на свободе.

Арестованный - руководитель компании, базирующейся на юге Германии. Через эту компанию поставлял станки военному потребителю в России через подставных покупателей. По версии следствия, он также подделывал документы о целях, ради которых покупателю были нужны станки.

С января 2016 по январь 2018 года было произведено семь поставок на общую сумму 8 млн евро, говорится в пресс-релизе. По данным прокуратуры, ряд станков были объективно предназначены для использования в военных целях, а другое оборудование является так называемыми товарами с двойным назначением и входит в список запрещенных поставок. Половину вырученных средств Алекснадр О. передал Александру С.

В 2014 году Евросоюз одобрил секторальные санкции в отношении России. В частности, было введено эмбарго на торговлю оружием с Россией и ограничен экспорт товаров двойного назначения.

1тф во вв

Copyright © 1989 - 2020 Interfax

here is an urgent suspicion of commercial money laundering against Alexander O. (Section 261 Paragraph 1 Sentence 1 and Sentence 2 No. 1, Paragraph 2 No. 1, Paragraph 4 Sentence 1 and Sentence 2 Alt. 1 SCC). The financial funds he procured should result from a total of seven violations of the foreign trade law committed by the other accused Alexander S., whereby he was said to have acted commercially and for the secret service of a foreign power (Section 18 (1) no. 1a, para. 7 No. 1 and 2 AWG in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, Art. 1a of the Russian Embargo Regulation (EU) No. 833/2014, published in OJ L229 / 1 on July 31, 2014) .The other accused Alexander S. had already been arrested on February 11, 2020 and has been in pre-trial detention since February 12, 2020 (see Press Release No. 3 of February 13, 2020).In the arrest warrant of May 28, 2020, the accused Alexander O. is essentially charged with the following facts:Alexander O. is a long-time friend and confidante of the other accused Alexander S., with whom he is also related in business. The latter is the managing director of a company based in southern Germany. As part of this business activity, the other accused Alexander S. delivered machine tools to military end recipients in Russia. In order to disguise this fact and avoid the export controls, he conducted his business through changing bill receivers. In addition, the necessary export permits were obtained through incorrect information on the intended use of the machines. In this way, between January 2016 and January 2018 there were seven exports with a total order volume of around 8 million euros.All of the machines delivered were objectively suitable for use in the military and included as so-called dual-use items on the list in Annex I to the EC Dual Use Regulation. The export of such listed goods is prohibited under the provisions of the Russian Embargo Ordinance if all or part of it is or may be intended for military purposes or for a military end user.Alexander O. had almost half of the profit from these sales transactions paid out by the other accused Alexander S. as a commission. Between 2016 and 2018, he received a total of six figures, divided into three distributions. Alexander O. was aware of all the circumstances of the deliveries made in violation of the embargo regulations.