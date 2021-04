В результате крушения поезда в Египте погибли 11 человек

A total of 11 people were killed and 98 injured in the Sunday derailment of a train in Toukh, the Delta, where most of the injuries are fractures and segmental wounds.



Details at https://t.co/o4fSqkVx04#EgyptToday #Egypt | #القيلوبية #قطار_طوخ pic.twitter.com/W8V0e66yb0