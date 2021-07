В Северной Ирландии зафиксирован температурный рекорд

Today is provisionally the hottest day ever recorded in Northern Ireland 📈 😮



Ballywatticock in County Down reached 31.2 °C at 15.40 🌡️



Previously, 30.8 °C was the highest #temperature recorded in Northern Ireland, reached on 12th July 1983 and 30th June 1976 #heatwave pic.twitter.com/pFIDwHmCvG