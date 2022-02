Сурок Фил предсказал американцам еще шесть недель зимы

It"s Groundhog Day 2/2/22 and Punxsutawney Phil "sees his shadow" for another 6 weeks of winter. Everyone is not happy except Florida. 😂



A little known fact… they don"t look for a shadow. Phil picks a scroll. One says he sees a shadow, the other one says he doesn"t. 🤷‍♂️