Женщины-ведущие вновь появились в кадре афганского телевидения

NIMA WORAZ: #Kabul Situation Discussed [Pashto]



In this program, host Beheshta Arghand interviews Mawlawi Abdulhaq Hemad, a close member of the Taliban"s media team, about Kabul"s situation and house-to-house searches in the city. https://t.co/P11zbvxGQC pic.twitter.com/Pk95F54xGr