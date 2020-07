Астронавты НАСА установили новый солнечный аккумулятор на внешней стороне МКС

Watching today"s spacewalk? Here are some terms to know as two @NASA_Astronauts work outside @Space_Station:



Ingress = enter

EVA = Extravehicular Activity (spacewalk)

PGT = Pistol Grip Tool (drill)

BRT = Body Restraint Tether

APFR = Articulating Portable Foot Restraint pic.twitter.com/hDCRQq2HuE