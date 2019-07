В музей Флоренции вернули картину, украденную во время Второй мировой войны

Ecco il nostro #PalaceDay !! After 76 years since it has been stolen during the #WWII , #VanHuysum is finally back in #PittiPalace ! Thanks to @_MiBAC @BonisoliAlberto @ItalyMFA @GermaniaItalia @_Carabinieri_ @HeikoMaas pic.twitter.com/D9loDSPNNh