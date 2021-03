Астронавты НАСА вышли в открытый космос для монтажных работ

Caught in action! Check out @Astro_illini leaving or "egressing" the @Space_Station. Already outside the hatch, he is joining @AstroVicGlover for the duo"s second spacewalk together.



🔴 – Glover's or "Ike's" suit has red stripes

⚪️ – Hopkins' or" Hopper's" suit has no stripes pic.twitter.com/203mdc4KUi