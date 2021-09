Вертолет-дрон совершил тринадцатый успешный полет на Марсе

Happy Flight the 13th!🚁

Ingenuity has achieved its 13th successful flight on Mars. It traveled at 7.3 mph (3.3 m/s) taking images pointing southwest of the South Seítah region. This aerial scouting continues to aid in planning @NASAPersevere"s next moves. https://t.co/tboEcnLvx3 pic.twitter.com/QIp8QSVxbq